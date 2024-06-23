2 prisoners die while undergoing treatment at DMCH

Two prisoners receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) died in two days.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the information.

The deceased are Shah Alam Hawlader, 60, from Betagi upazila in Barguna, and Md Hannan, 40, from Kotwali upazila in Cumilla.

According to jail sources, Shah Alam was serving a sentence for a cheque forgery case. Initially held at Barguna jail, he was transferred to Barishal Central Jail and later to the DMCH on June 10 due to illness.

He passed away around 7:00am today while receiving treatment at the Department of Medicine of the hospital.

Md Hannan, who was serving a sentence in a narcotics case, was previously held at Cumilla Central Jail. He was transferred to the DMCH on June 22 from Dhaka Central Jail due to health complications. Hannan succumbed to his illness at 9:10pm yesterday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said that the bodies have been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy. The jail authorities have filed separate general diaries with Shahbagh Police Station regarding these incidents.