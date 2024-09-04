2 more murder cases filed against Hasina

Quader, Kamal, Inu also accused

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sued in two more murder cases yesterday, over the deaths of two people on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Sreepur in Gazipur.

Hasina is now facing at least 92 cases, mostly for murders during the mass student protests that forced her to resign and flee the country on August 5.

In these two cases, former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, as well as Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) president Hasanul Haque Inu, along with several local Awami League leaders, have also been named as accused.

Nuruzzaman, father of the deceased, Shifat Ullah, filed one of the cases against 42 named individuals and 150-200 unnamed persons.

Jamila Khatun, mother of the other deceased Kabir Hossain, filed the second case, implicating 86 individuals along with 400-500 unidentified others, said Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.

According to police officials, two buses carrying members of Border Guard Bangladesh were attacked and set on fire in Mulaid village on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on August 5.

During the clash, two people lost their lives.

CASES AGAINST AL LEADERS

In Brahmanbaria, another case has been filed against former Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and his two personal assistants, along with ten others.

The case involves the alleged abduction and murder of BNP activist Atiqul Islam in 2012.

Nasima Islam, wife of the missing victim, filed the case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station on Monday night.

Seven to eight unidentified individuals have also been accused in the case, said OC Mozaffar Hossain.

Since August 5, five cases, including three murders, have been filed against Muktadir in Brahmanbaria.

In Tangail, a case has been filed against former State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and 128 others, alleging their involvement in an attack on anti-discrimination student protesters in Nagarpur area.

Monir Hossain, a student of European University of Bangladesh and a resident of Nagarpur, filed the case with the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Tangail on Monday.

The court has ordered the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned to register the case as an FIR, said Malek Adnan, the complainant's lawyer.