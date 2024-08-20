Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 04:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 04:43 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 more murder cases filed against Hasina

Sheikh Rehana, Joy, Putul accused in one of them
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 04:32 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 04:43 PM
Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base
File photo

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and a total of 70 others were sued today in two murder cases filed over deaths during the recent protests in Dhaka's Sutrapur and Jatrabari.

One of the cases was filed against Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and her sister Sheikh Rehana, and 17 others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The case was filed over the death of fruit seller Farid Sheikh at Hanif Flyover Toll Plaza in the capital's Jatrabari on August 5.

The victim's father Sultan Miah filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam.

After the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and said he would pass an order on the issue later in the day.

The other case was filed against Hasina and 49 others for the death of Md Omar Faruque, a student of Kobi Nazrul Government College, at Laxmibazar of Sutrapur on July 19.

Faruque's mother Kulsuma Akhter lodged the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused in the case.

Magistrate Tariqul recorded the statement of the complainant and asked officer-in-charge of Sutrapur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case statement, Faruque was killed in front of Magistrate Bhaban at Laxmibazar around 4:30pm on July 19 during the quota reform movement.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, has now been accused in 25 cases, including 21 for murder, one for abduction and three for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Related topic:
Sheikh Hasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Hasina, 33 others sued over May 5 Shapla Chattar ‘mass killing’

2d ago
murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2015 Khaleda convoy attack: Complaint filed against Hasina, 112 others

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এইচএসসির অবশিষ্ট পরীক্ষা বাতিল

পরীক্ষার ফলাফল কীভাবে হবে, তা পরবর্তীতে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে জানানো হবে।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

ভারত শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দিয়ে গণতন্ত্রের প্রতি অঙ্গীকার রক্ষা করছে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification