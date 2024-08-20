2 more murder cases filed against Hasina

Sheikh Rehana, Joy, Putul accused in one of them

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and a total of 70 others were sued today in two murder cases filed over deaths during the recent protests in Dhaka's Sutrapur and Jatrabari.

One of the cases was filed against Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul and her sister Sheikh Rehana, and 17 others.

The case was filed over the death of fruit seller Farid Sheikh at Hanif Flyover Toll Plaza in the capital's Jatrabari on August 5.

The victim's father Sultan Miah filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam.

After the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and said he would pass an order on the issue later in the day.

The other case was filed against Hasina and 49 others for the death of Md Omar Faruque, a student of Kobi Nazrul Government College, at Laxmibazar of Sutrapur on July 19.

Faruque's mother Kulsuma Akhter lodged the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar are among the accused in the case.

Magistrate Tariqul recorded the statement of the complainant and asked officer-in-charge of Sutrapur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case statement, Faruque was killed in front of Magistrate Bhaban at Laxmibazar around 4:30pm on July 19 during the quota reform movement.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, has now been accused in 25 cases, including 21 for murder, one for abduction and three for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.