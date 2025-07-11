2 more die of dengue, 337 get hospitalised

Bangladesh
At least two dengue patients died while 337 were hospitalised in the 24 hours until yesterday morning.

Among the deaths, one was reported in Chattogram division while another in Dhaka.

With these cases, the total number of deaths rose to 54 while total number of infections rose to 13,931, according to the DGHS. Of the total cases, 12,591 dengue patients have been released, of which 9,950 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,286 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, and 925 of which are from outside Dhaka.

