2 more advisers to interim govt get portfolios

The Cabinet Division distributed the portfolios of two news advisers to the interim government today.

Of the two advisers, Supradeep Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given Primary and Mass Education Ministry.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today.

The two advisers to the interim government took oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban today.

On August 9, the Cabinet Division announced the portfolios of the interim government, with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to oversee 27 ministries and divisions.

Thirteen advisers to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath on Thursday last.

The interim government took oath Thursday night four days after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the county amid a student-led upsurge.