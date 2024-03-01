2-month fishing ban in Padma-Meghna sanctuary starts today

A two-month fishing ban on all kinds of fish, including jatka (hilsa fry), in the 70km Padma-Meghna sanctuary area will come into effect today.

The prohibition, enforced by the district and upazila task forces, aims to preserve the aquatic ecosystem and boost hilsa production.

The sanctuary spans from Shatnal in Matlab Uttar upazila to Charbhairabi in Haimchar upazila.

District Fisheries Officer Golam Mehedi Hasan told UNB that 43,000 registered fishermen in Chandpur will be affected by the ban for two months from March 1 to April 30 and so they will be given 40kg of food aid per person.

Jalal Dewan and Hridoy Hossain, fishermen from Meghna coastal village, stressed the need for doubling government assistance, citing a lack of alternative income sources during this period of unemployment.

Chandpur River Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman said the river police have taken all preparations to enforce the two-month fishing ban.

Chandpur Sadar Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Tanjimul Islam said strict action would be taken if any fisherman disobeyed the law.