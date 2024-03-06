2 ministries join forces to protect public health

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, will jointly work to protect public health and tackle non-communicable diseases stemming from environmental pollution, such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

The decision came during a meeting yesterday at the environment ministry's office at the secretariat in the presence of Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, alongside a delegation from the global organisation Resolve to Save Lives.

The meeting convened to discuss collaborative strategies, focused on joint efforts to tackle non-communicable diseases stemming from environmental pollution, according to a press release from ministry of environment.

The meeting also discussed the importance of recognising the government's role in safeguarding public health. The discussion emphasised the need for proactive measures to address these health concerns.

The Bangladesh government expressed openness to consider proposals outlined in a concept paper from Resolve to Save Lives, outlining potential collaboration opportunities within the country, the press release added.

State minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana; Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives as well as the former director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and former commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS attended the meeting, among others.