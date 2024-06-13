2 mayors pledge prompt removal of sacrificial waste

The two Dhaka mayors yesterday pledged to dispose of sacrificial animal waste promptly on Eid day.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam made the promise at the induction ceremony of 32 new dump trucks and eight compactor trucks for waste management in the capital's Gabtoli.

"Last year, we disposed of all sacrificial animal waste within eight hours. This year, we will do the same work within six hours," he said.

Mentioning that all preparations have been made, the mayor said more than 10,000 workers will work to remove the waste during Eid.

He also requested people to keep sacrificial waste in a specific place.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has assured to clear sacrificial waste within 24 hours.

He made the announcement during a media interaction following the inspection of the National Eidgah ground yesterday.

"We will remove all sacrificial waste within 24 hours, like last year. We will also start the removal of the makeshift cattle markets on the night before Eid," said Taposh.