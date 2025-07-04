2 KNA men killed in army raid

ISPR says 1 suspect held, arms recovered

Two members of the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), including a commander, were killed during an operation by army personnel in Bandarban's Ruma upazila in the early hours of yesterday, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

The operation took place around 5:00am in the remote forested areas between Mualpi Para and Pali Prangsa Para under Ward 7 of Paindu union -- more specifically near the source of the Taingdang (stream) jhiri at the foot of the Naitong hill.

One of the deceased was identified as KNA commander Puting, alias Doli. The other was primarily believed to be a member of the KNA's armed unit, in which Puting held the post of a "major", read the press release.

According to the ISPR, while conducting a search operation based on specific information at the aforementioned location, the army personnel identified armed members of the KNA.

Assessing the situation, when KNA members attempted to flee, both groups exchanged heavy fire. At one point, army personnel recovered the bodies of two uniformed members of the KNA, added the ISPR.

During the operation, an alleged member of the KNA was captured in a critically injured state, said a member of the operation team in a press briefing held yesterday afternoon at the headquarters of the 36th Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) Ruma Zone.

The team also recovered four firearms, ammunition, KNF uniforms, and communications devices during the operation, reports our Bandarban correspondent, citing the press briefing.

The operation was led by Major Md Mehedi Sarkar, deputy commander of the 36th BIR Ruma Zone, under the overall supervision of Lt Col Md Alamgir Hossain, psc, the Zone Commander.

At the briefing, Lt Col Alamgir said, "We want to make it very clear that our operations are strictly against armed militant groups in the hills. We hold deep respect and sympathy for the local peace-loving communities. Just as we are citizens of this country, so are they. The army is committed to ensuring their safety and protecting lives and property.

"The KNA is a separatist armed group engaged in terror activities, including extortion, bank robbery, arms collection, and militant training in Bandarban and adjoining hill regions. They have repeatedly attacked security forces and disrupted the safety of civilians."

On April 4, 2024, KNA operatives reportedly carried out armed robberies at Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Thanchi and Ruma.