‘2 killers went to Kolkata on medical visa’

Says DB in report to court

Foysal Ali Sahazi and Mostafizur Rahman Fakir travelled to Kolkata on a medical visa to murder Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Aktaruzzaman, mastermind of the killing mission, arranged their bank statements, medical documents, and other papers required for visa application through Siam Hossain, another suspect.

The two stayed at Aktaruzzaman's flat in Bashundhara, Dhaka, from April 15 to 24, to submit their visa applications at Jamuna Future Park's Indian Visa Centre, according to a report submitted to the court by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Mahfuzur Rahman, the investigation officer, disclosed this information after investigating Mostafizur.

Mostafiz said in late March, he and Foysal contacted Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, for money needed for the killing.

Amanullah promised substantial financial support and arranged their passports, visas, and tickets to Kolkata, said the probe report.

Foysal and Mostafiz, both truck drivers by profession, did not have passports.

Siam, Aktaruzzaman's associate, confirmed payment for their passports and coordinated the entire process.

According to Mostafiz, they traveled from Khulna to Dhaka on April 15 to obtain Indian visas urgently.

After securing medical visas, they travelled to Khulna on April 25 and then to Kolkata on May 2, staying at a residential hotel.

On May 10, Mostafiz went to the New Town flat in Kolkata. He, alongside Jihad, Foysal, Mostafiz, and other members killed the lawmaker in the flat afterwards, according to the report.

Mostafiz and Foysal returned to Bangladesh on May 19 and visited Aktaruzzaman's flat.

They went into hiding after the victim's family filed a case with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police, and Amanullah was arrested.

On June 26 evening, the two suspects were arrested from a temple in Chattogram's Sitakunda. They are on a six-day remand in DB custody.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid, also an additional commissioner of the DMP, said to dodge the eyes of law enforcers, they started working as cooks at the temple.

"Foysal and Mostafiz are the followers of Amanullah, a leader of outlawed Purbo Banglar Communist Party. They worked as two main associates for Amanullah in the murder of the MP," he said, adding that the two were involved in different criminal activities on Amanullah's instructions.

During interrogation, they said the passports were kept at Aktaruzzaman's Bashundhara residence. Cops recovered the passports from under a mattress during a raid at the flat on June 29, as detailed in the investigation report.

Five individuals have confessed to the murder so far.

They are: Amanullah, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, Aktaruzzaman's friend Celesty Rahman, and Kazi Kamal Babu, Jhenaidah AL's relief secretary.

Foysal remains in custody, while Saidul Karim Mintu, Jhenaidah AL's general secretary, is in jail.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house overnight. He left the house the next day saying he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, police from India and Bangladesh said Azim was killed in a Kolkata flat.