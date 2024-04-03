2 killed as vehicles catch fire after lorry overturns

Eight others injured, 2 have 100 pc burns

Two persons were burnt to death and at least eight others injured when a tank lorry carrying oil overturned and caught fire on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar yesterday morning.

The fire soon spread and burnt at least four more vehicles -- a private car, one cement-laden truck, one watermelon carrying truck and a lorry-- to ashes, said Md Alauddin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service Zone-4.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, and Iqbal Hossain, 28.

Iqbal, a helper of the cement-laden truck, died on the spot, said Sub-inspector Babul Miah, acting in-charge of Savar highway police station. Meanwhile, Nazrul died after being brought into Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, he added.

The eight injured who are currently being treated at the facility are: Abdus Salam, 35, Nironjon, 45, Al-Amin, 35, Helal, 30, Sakib, 24, Milon Molla, 22, Md Al Amin, 22, Mim, 10.

Of them, Helal and Sakib sustained 100 percent burn injuries, Milon 45 percent, Mim 20 percent, Al Amin 10 percent, Nironjan 8 percent, Abdus Salam 5 percent and Md Al Amin 15 percent respectively, reports UNB citing the institute's resident surgeon Dr Tarikul lslam.

Witnesses said the oil tanker overturned and caught fire when it hit a road island on the Aricha-bound lane in Jordpul area around 5:35am. The fire spread fast, engulfing a private car and nearby trucks, said Savar Model Police Station OC Zaman.

Six firefighting units from Savar and Hemayetpur brought the fire under control, said fire official Alauddin.

Injured Abdus Salam, driver of the burnt private car, said he was returning to Dhaka after refilling his vehicle from a CNG station in Hemayetpur. Suddenly, the tank lorry overturned and caught fire. A number of vehicles running around the lorry were burnt, he said.

There were no passengers in his car, said Abdus Salam who suffered burns on one side of his head and leg.

Jannati, wife of injured Milon, said that her husband is a labourer who was travelling on the cement-carrying car.

Following the accident, transport movement on the highway was disrupted, creating long tailbacks.

SI Babul said traffic movement became normal after the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway around 2:00pm.