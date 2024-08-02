2 killed as pickup hits truck in Munshiganj

The driver of a pickup and his helper were killed when the vehicle hit a truck from behind in Lauhajong of Munshiganj early yesterday.

The accident took place around 3:30am in front of Padma bridge North Police Station on the Bangabandhu expressway as the driver lost control over the pickup, said police.

The deceased were identified as Palash Chandra Das, 24, the driver from Sharifpur area in ​​Shibpur upazila, Narsingdi; and Joy Chandra Das, 25, his assistant from the same area.

Kanchan Kumar Singh, in-charge of Hasara Highway Police Station, said they seized the pickup.