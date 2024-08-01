Bangladesh
Bangladesh

2 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Mymesningh

The driver and a passenger of a battery-run auto-rickshaw were killed and four bus passengers injured after a bus crashed into their vehicle in Mymesningh yesterday morning.

The accident happened on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in the Kakni area around 7:00am, said police, reports our local correspondent.

Auto-rickshaw driver Harun Or Rashid, 40, and passenger Sohel Mia, from Tarakanda upazila died on the spot, said Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.

The injured were treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee.

On information, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their family members, said the OC. A case has been lodged, he added.

