2 killed, 1 injured as motorbike hits tree in Sirajganj

Two teens were killed and another was injured when their motorbike crashed into a roadside tree in Choubaria, along the Kamarkhand-Belkuchi road in Sirajganj last night.

The deceased are Md Khaled Hossain and Md Shohag Hossain, both 17, from Belkuchi upazila.

Kamarkhand Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokhlesur Rahman said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when the three cousins were riding a motorbike towards Belkuchi upazila at high speed. Upon reaching the Choubaria intersection, they lost control while turning, causing the bike to crash into a roadside tree.

Locals rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sirajganj Shahid M Monsur Ali Medical College and Hospital.

Khaled and Shohag succumbed to their injuries early this morning, while the third rider is currently undergoing treatment, the OC added.

