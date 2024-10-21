2 killed, 1 injured as motorbike hits tree in Sirajganj
Two teens were killed and another was injured when their motorbike crashed into a roadside tree in Choubaria, along the Kamarkhand-Belkuchi road in Sirajganj last night.
The deceased are Md Khaled Hossain and Md Shohag Hossain, both 17, from Belkuchi upazila.
Kamarkhand Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mokhlesur Rahman said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when the three cousins were riding a motorbike towards Belkuchi upazila at high speed. Upon reaching the Choubaria intersection, they lost control while turning, causing the bike to crash into a roadside tree.
Locals rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sirajganj Shahid M Monsur Ali Medical College and Hospital.
Khaled and Shohag succumbed to their injuries early this morning, while the third rider is currently undergoing treatment, the OC added.
Comments