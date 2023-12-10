2 jailed, 9 fined for selling onion at high price

A Thakurgaon mobile court yesterday sentenced two wholesale traders to seven days in jail and fined four others for selling onion at high prices.

The jailed are Nur Jamal, 40, and Md Mamun from Gabindanagar.

Thakurgaon district administration's Executive Magistrate Anwar Hossain led the drive.

At Kalibari Bazar, the team fined four traders -- Parvez, Mosharul Islam, Bappa and Abdul Hamid -- Tk 1,000 each for the same reason.

The officials of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection also took part in the drive.

On Friday, onion was sold between Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg but the traders sold it between Tk 200 and Tk 220 yesterday soon after India's export ban extension of the commodity, said DNCRP Assistant Director Seikh Sadi.

In Chattogram, the DNCRP fined five traders Tk 1 lakh in total in the city's Khatunganj and Karnaphuli kitchen markets.