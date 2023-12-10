Bangladesh
Star Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 jailed, 9 fined for selling onion at high price

Star Report
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

A Thakurgaon mobile court yesterday sentenced two wholesale traders to seven days in jail and fined four others for selling onion at high prices.

The jailed are Nur Jamal, 40, and Md Mamun from Gabindanagar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thakurgaon district administration's Executive Magistrate Anwar Hossain led the drive.

At Kalibari Bazar, the team fined four traders -- Parvez, Mosharul Islam, Bappa and Abdul Hamid -- Tk 1,000 each for the same reason.

The officials of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection also took part in the drive.

On Friday, onion was sold between Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg but the traders sold it between Tk 200 and Tk 220 yesterday soon after India's export ban extension of the commodity, said DNCRP Assistant Director Seikh Sadi.

In Chattogram, the DNCRP fined five traders Tk 1 lakh in total in the city's Khatunganj and Karnaphuli kitchen markets.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পাগলা মসজিদ: সব রেকর্ড ভেঙে দানবাক্সে মিলল ৬ কোটি ৩২ লাখ ৫১ হাজার টাকা

ঐতিহ্যবাহী পাগলা মসজিদে আরও একটি দানবাক্স বাড়ানো হয়েছে। দানের পরিমাণ বেড়ে যাওয়ায় এখন পাগলা মসজিদের দানবাক্সের সংখ্যা নয়টি।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৩১ মার্চ পর্যন্ত ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ রপ্তানি বন্ধের ঘোষণা, লাগামহীন দেশের বাজার

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification