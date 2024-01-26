2 including ex-edu board secy sued

Two professors -- including a former secretary of Chattogram Education Board -- were sued yesterday under the Cyber Security Act as they applied for rescrutiny of the HSC result of current board secretary Prof Narayan Chandra Nath's son.

The two are Abdul Alim, the former board secretary, and Muhammad Idris Ali, a former teacher at Chattogram Government College.

Prof Narayan's wife filed the case with the cyber tribunal.

Judge Jahirul Kabir ordered the Counter Terrorism Division of Chattogram police to submit a report, said the complainant's lawyer Joyshree Dey.

On December 4 last year, the wife filed a GD with Panchlaish Police Station, saying unidentified individuals applied to the board for re-examining her son HSC result without their consent.

Police found that the confirmation message for the rescrutiny was sent to Alim's cellphone following the application.

Prof Alim intentionally hid the information after learning about the matter, which indicates his ill motive, said the case statement.

The two accused could not be contacted for comments.