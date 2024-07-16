2 including Chattogram College student killed as BCL, protesters clash in Ctg

Two people including a student of Chattogram College were killed during clash between the quota protestors and Bangladesh Chhatra League in Chattogram.

The other dead is a pedestrian.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the development.

"The two groups clashed at different points. We came to know about their deaths after they were rushed to hospital," he told The Daily Star.

The commissioner said the dead college student's body bore no visible injury marks.

"We did not apply force there. We just tried to calm the two groups taking position between them," he added.

Apart from the protesters, some Chhatra League activists were also injured.