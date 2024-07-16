Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:28 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 including Chattogram College student killed as BCL, protesters clash in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:14 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 05:28 PM

Two people including a student of Chattogram College were killed during clash between the quota protestors and Bangladesh Chhatra League in Chattogram.

The other dead is a pedestrian.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Student in Rangpur killed during clash between police and protesters

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the development.

"The two groups clashed at different points. We came to know about their deaths after they were rushed to hospital," he told The Daily Star.

The commissioner said the dead college student's body bore no visible injury marks.

Read more

Quota protest updates: BGB deployed in Dhaka, three other districts

"We did not apply force there. We just tried to calm the two groups taking position between them," he added.

Apart from the protesters, some Chhatra League activists were also injured.

Related topic:
BCL attack on quota protestersProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chhatra League attacks on anti-quota protesters

Why must brute force always be the response to student protests?

20h ago
BCL attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Dozens injured in midnight mayhem at JU

12h ago
Bangladesh Chhatra League and quota protesters conflict

Students bleed as violence spreads thru campuses

18h ago
Quota reform protesters Rajshahi University: Leaders and activists of BCL RU unit searched different halls of the university early today.

BCL men conduct late-night 'search of RU hall carrying rods, sticks’

8h ago
Raju sculpture protest rally Dhaka University TSC

4 Eden College students injured after being assaulted by 'BCL activists'

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা, চট্টগ্রাম, রাজশাহী ও বগুড়ায় বিজিবি মোতায়েন

কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের চলমান আন্দোলনের মধ্যে ঢাকা, চট্টগ্রাম, রাজশাহী ও বগুড়ায় বিজিবি মোতায়েন করা হয়েছে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা কলেজের সামনে পড়ে ছিল রক্তাক্ত মরদেহ

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification