Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 held with 20,000 yaba pills in Dhaka

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

The Detective Branch of police claimed to have arrested two persons along with 20,000 yaba pills in Dhaka's Lalbagh area yesterday.

The arrestees are Yunus and Sajib Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two were travelling on a truck, which police intercepted on Azimpur Road and seized the pills, said DB (North Division) Assistant Commissioner Md Imran Hossain Mollah.

Yunus was driving the truck, he added.

During preliminary interrogation, the two said they sourced the contraband from Cox's Bazar and were supposed to deliver it to a dealer in Azimpur.

A case was filed with Lalbagh Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

উপজেলা নির্বাচনে দলীয় মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হবে না: কাদের

আগামী মার্চ মাসে সারা দেশে উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠানের কথা জানিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification