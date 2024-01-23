2 held with 20,000 yaba pills in Dhaka

The Detective Branch of police claimed to have arrested two persons along with 20,000 yaba pills in Dhaka's Lalbagh area yesterday.

The arrestees are Yunus and Sajib Ahmed.

The two were travelling on a truck, which police intercepted on Azimpur Road and seized the pills, said DB (North Division) Assistant Commissioner Md Imran Hossain Mollah.

Yunus was driving the truck, he added.

During preliminary interrogation, the two said they sourced the contraband from Cox's Bazar and were supposed to deliver it to a dealer in Azimpur.

A case was filed with Lalbagh Police Station.