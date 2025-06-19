Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:25 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 02:11 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

2 girls found dead in pond

Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:25 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 02:11 AM
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Thu Jun 19, 2025 01:25 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 02:11 AM

The bodies of two girls -- who had been missing since Tuesday noon -- were recovered from a pond in Bottala Chhankanda area of Sribardi upazila, Sherpur yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Swapna Begum, 6, daughter of truck driver Swapan Mia; and Sakal Begum, 7, daughter of Selim Mia. Both were residents of the Betalbari area at Tinani Chhankanda village in Sribardi.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting locals, Md Anwar Zahid, OC of Sribardi Police Station, said the two children went to bathe in a pond adjacent to their houses and went missing around 12:00pm on Tuesday.

As they did not return home by evening, their families launched a search and announced their disappearance through loudspeakers in the area.

In the morning, locals found the bodies floating in the pond inside a fish farm around 9:00am and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Police started investigation into the incident. An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণের ৭১ শতাংশই ১০ ব্যাংকে

‘ঋণখেলাপিদের কঠোর শাস্তির আওতায় আনতে বিশেষ ট্রাইব্যুনাল গঠন করতে হবে। অন্যথায় অন্যরাও ঋণ খেলাপি হতে উৎসাহিত হবেন।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৫তম বিসিএসের লিখিত পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ, ৬৫৫৮ জন উত্তীর্ণ

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে