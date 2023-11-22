2 get life term for raping woman, daughter

Bangladesh
Our correspondent, Moulvibazar
Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM

A Habiganj court yesterday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a woman and her daughter in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj.

The convicts are Shakil Ahmed, 22, and Salahuddin, 20.

Judge Mohammad Zahidul Haque, of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, gave the verdict in absentia, said advocate Abul Mansur Chowdhury, special public prosecutor of the court.

The two were also fined Tk 1,00,000 each.

According to the case statement, on October 2, 2020, Shakil and Salahuddin entered a house in the village and raped a woman and her daughter.

Later on October 4, a victim filed a case with the Chunarughat Police Station in this regard.

