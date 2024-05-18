Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Sat May 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 12:24 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 fishermen found dead next to shrimp enclosure

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Sat May 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 12:24 AM

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of two fishermen on the bank of a shrimp enclosure in the Khurushkul area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as local residents Abdul Khalek, 25, and Yasin Arafat, 23, said Khurushkul Union Parishad Chairman Shahajan Siddiqui.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals said that the bodies bore marks of electric shocks.

The relatives of the victims said the men were killed on allegations of stealing shrimp from the enclosure by its owners.

The UP chairman said, "Immediately after locals found their bodies abandoned next to the shrimp enclosure, the police were informed."

"Two days ago, they returned from the sea. But I can't say how they died. The police will be able to tell after the post-mortem", he added.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibuzzaman said the police were investigating the incident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আ. লীগ এখন জনগণের কাছে গ্রহণযোগ্য সংগঠনে পরিণত হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী তার উন্নয়নের মূলমন্ত্র তুলে ধরে বলেছেন, কী পেলাম, না পেলাম সেই চিন্তা করেনি। ভবিষ্যৎ কী সেই চিন্তাও করি না।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এনজিওগুলো সমস্যা তুলে ধরছে-সমাধান করছে, সরকারের কৃষিবিদরা কী করছেন?’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification