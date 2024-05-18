2 fishermen found dead next to shrimp enclosure

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of two fishermen on the bank of a shrimp enclosure in the Khurushkul area of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as local residents Abdul Khalek, 25, and Yasin Arafat, 23, said Khurushkul Union Parishad Chairman Shahajan Siddiqui.

Locals said that the bodies bore marks of electric shocks.

The relatives of the victims said the men were killed on allegations of stealing shrimp from the enclosure by its owners.

The UP chairman said, "Immediately after locals found their bodies abandoned next to the shrimp enclosure, the police were informed."

"Two days ago, they returned from the sea. But I can't say how they died. The police will be able to tell after the post-mortem", he added.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibuzzaman said the police were investigating the incident.