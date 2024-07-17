2 electrocuted while installing poles

Two workers were electrocuted and five more injured while installing new poles for Palli Bidyut in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Salam, 29, from Dangapara of Dinajpur; and Jamal Hossain, 50, from Mithapukur of Rangpur.

The injured are Jewel, 26, Ahad Mia, 41, Yusuf Ali, 19, Kaiyum, 18, and Kayes.

It was learned that a group of seven electricians working under Sujan Mia was replacing wooden poles with cement ones in Ashrabpur area yesterday afternoon.

After installing the new poles, the power line was reconnected. However, the workers were electrocuted through an earthing line via water at the base of the poles, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

The injured were initially treated at the Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

Rezaul Karim, Deputy General Manager of Raipura Palli Bidyut, said the incident occurred due to negligence of the contractor.

OC Safayet Hossain Palash of Raipura Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.