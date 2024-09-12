2 DU professors become full-time members of UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has appointed two Dhaka University professors as its full-time members.

The newly appointed members are Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan from the international relations department and Prof Anwar Hossen from the sociology department.

A gazette notification was issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry in this regard today.

Earlier this month, all members of the commission, including its chairman, resigned following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

On September 5, the government appointed Prof SMA Faiz, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, as the new chairman of the UGC.