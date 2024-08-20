2 DU deans step down in face of protests

Professor Abdul Bachir, dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Professor Nisar Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, at Dhaka University, were forced to resign yesterday in the wake of student protests.

In the morning, students began separate demonstrations on campus, demanding the resignation of these two deans, who were elected from the Awami League-backed "Blue Panel" teachers' association.

However, their resignations will not take effect right away, as the vice-chancellor's post is currently vacant.

Additionally, students demanded the resignation of Professor Rahmatullah, dean of the Faculty of Law and a leader of the Blue Panel teachers' association.

As the dean was absent, it is not clear whether he had resigned till the writing of this report. In the meantime, his office was sealed off by protesting students.

Students said the three deans were asked to resign for supporting the Awami League government's mass killings during the July movement.

Around 11:30am, around 50 students gathered in front of the arts faculty building, demanding Prof Bachir's resignation, alleging that he was an aide of the ousted autocratic government and had previously issued show cause notices to students who attended a Quran recitation programme on campus during last Ramadan.

Around an hour later, Prof Abdul Bachir wrote his resignation letter and signed it.

"I'm resigning from the post of dean of the arts faculty. Please take the necessary measures in this regard," reads the resignation letter addressed to the DU vice-chancellor.

At that time, the protesting students recited verses from the Quran and prayed for guidance for the dean in his office with his participation.

Meanwhile, Prof Nisar Hossain, fine arts faculty dean, in his resignation letter also addressed to the DU VC, wrote, "I've received a letter with a four-point demand, including the resignation of the dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts for taking a stance in favour of mass killing and autocracy during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. There is currently no scope for me to verify how objective their allegations are and how logical the demand for resignation is, so I request that I be relieved of my duties as dean without regard to the allegations."

Contacted, DU Pro-VC Sitesh Chandra Bachar said the resignations will come into effect once the new VC is appointed.