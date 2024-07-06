Bangladesh
Sat Jul 6, 2024 10:26 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 6, 2024 10:29 PM

2 drown as boat sinks in canal

Two persons drowned as a boat sank in a canal in Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj today.

The accident happened in Jadur Zola canal around noon while the two along with seven others were going to Reshom Bari area, said police.

Md Sajal, 18, and Md Tonmoy, 20, were from Dwariapur village in Shahzadpur, said Shahzadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Sabuj Rana.

Sajal and Tonmoy drowned as they did not know how to swim, the OC told our Pabna correspondent.

Upon information, police and locals rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, said the police officer.

