Bangladesh
Own Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

2 die as car smashes into road divider

Own Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM

Two people in a Dhaka-bound car died after the vehicle smashed into a road divider on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Palli Bidyut area of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila around 4:00am yesterday.

The deceased -- Abu Taher, 45, of Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, and Ibrahim, 36, of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila -- died on the spot, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Naojor Highway Police Station.

The accident occurred due to dense fog limiting visibility on the highway, said police.

