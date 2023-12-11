2 die as car smashes into road divider

Two people in a Dhaka-bound car died after the vehicle smashed into a road divider on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Palli Bidyut area of Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila around 4:00am yesterday.

The deceased -- Abu Taher, 45, of Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, and Ibrahim, 36, of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila -- died on the spot, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Naojor Highway Police Station.

The accident occurred due to dense fog limiting visibility on the highway, said police.