2-day conference on climate change begins at DU

The South Asian Conference on Climate Change began yesterday at Dhaka University, aiming to instill and develop research capacity among the youth.

The two-day event began with a programme titled, "Unfolding emerging issue in the context of changing climate scenario", arranged by Center for People and Environ (CPE) at DU Social Science Faculty building.

More than 100 participants from India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka joined the conference, both in-person and online.

Dr M Monirul Qader Mirza, adjunct professor and graduate faculty member, department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto Scarborough, was the conference speaker.

The event was chaired by Dr M Shahidul Islam, Chairman, Department of Geography and Environment of Dhaka University.

OXFAM programme director Mahmuda Sultana also spoke at the event.