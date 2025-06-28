2 children drown while retrieving football in Tongi

Two children drowned while attempting to retrieve a football from a pond in the Godaraghat area of Ershadnagar in Gazipur's Tongi this afternoon.

The deceased are Abu Raihan, 12, and Osman Gani, 11.

Locals said a group of children were playing football around noon when the ball accidentally fell into a nearby pond.

When they tried to retrieve it, Raihan and Osman entered the water but soon began to sink. Another teenager rushed to save them but also began to drown.

Hearing their screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the three children. However, Raihan and Osman died, they said.

Faridul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongi East Police Station, said police went sent to the spot on information.

The bodies were handed over to the family without an autopsy, the OC said.