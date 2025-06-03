2 children drown in separate incidents in Kishoreganj, Narayanganj

Two children drowned in separate incidents in Kishoreganj and Narayanganj today.

In Kishoreganj's Hossainpur upazila, the body of a 9-year-old girl named Nusrat Jahan was recovered about two and a half hours after she went missing while fishing at a fish farm adjacent to Thadarkanda Bazar in Shahidal union.

Nusrat was from Uttar Kurimara village in the same upazila.

According to locals, Nusrat went to the fish farm around 2:45pm and drowned in the middle of the waterbody.

Despite frantic efforts by locals to locate her, she remained missing until the Fire Service diving team retrieved her body around 5:15pm.

"The body has been initially examined. Further legal action is under process," Hossainpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Maruf Hossain said.

In Narayanganj, an 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a lake in Siddhirganj the same day.

The dead, Amir Faysal, was from Sadarpur upazila in Faridpur.

He had arrived in Siddhirganj yesterday with his father, who came to sell sacrificial animals at a local cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

"The boy went into the lake for a swim around 1:15pm. He went underwater and did not resurface. Locals tried to find him but were unsuccessful," said Siddhirganj Police Station OC Shahinur Alam, quoting witnesses.

His body was recovered from the lake around 5:00pm with the help of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"A case of unnatural death is being processed in connection with the incident," the OC said.

Our correspondents from Kishoreganj and Narayanganj contributed to the report