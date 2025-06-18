2 children drown in Dinajpur pond

Two children drowned while bathing in a pond on the Parbatipur Upazila Parishad premises in Dinajpur yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Musfika Akter Mim, 9, daughter of Mosharaf Hossain, and Asia Mobasshira, 7, daughter of Ataur Rahman, of Pashchim Huglipara village in the upazila.

Some five children were bathing in the pond. The two girls drowned in the deeper part of the pond at around 1:00pm, said Dinesh Chandra Barman, a sub-inspector of Parbatipur Police Station.

Hearing screams of other children, locals rushed to rescue the girls, and took them to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared them dead, he also said.

A case over unnatural death has been filed with the police station, the SI added.