2 ASIs go missing after jumping into the Padma

Two policemen went missing as they jumped into the Padma river during an alleged attack by miscreants in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia early yesterday.

The missing policemen are assistant sub-inspectors Sadrul Alam and Mukul Hossain.

Also, two members of Koya Union Parishad -- Sanwar Hossain and Anwar Hossain -- were injured during the attack.

Locals said Sanwar and Anwar along with four policemen went to the Padma river on a boat where some fishermen were fishing around 4:00am defying the government ban.

Sensing the presence of the police, a group of miscreants attacked them and beat them up mercilessly, leaving the two UP members injured. At one stage, ASIs Sadrul and Mukul jumped into the river.

Sensing the presence of the police, a group of miscreants attacked them and beat them up mercilessly, leaving the two UP members injured. At one stage, ASIs Sadrul and Mukul jumped into the river.

Some fishermen alleged that the policemen went there to loot the fish caught by the fishermen illegally although they were not supposed to conduct any drive there.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mahmudul Hasan said there was no information of a drive against illegal netting in the Padma. Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of police, said that a team of police conducted a drive to rescue the missing policemen.