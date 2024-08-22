2 AL leaders, among 3 on remand for murder

Around 380 other party members sued in separate murder cases

Two Awami League leaders and a former government official were placed on remand yesterday on charges of murder and violence.

Also, around 380 AL men, including two former lawmakers, have been sued over murder charges.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim placed AL organising secretary Ahmad Hossain and Chattogram Port Authority's former chairman Mohammad Sohail on four-day remand each after they were produced with a 10-day remand prayer.

Ahmad and Sohail were arrested from Rampura and Banani respectively on Tuesday night in a case filed over the murder of a shop owner, Nabin Talukder, who died after getting injured in Dhaka's Paltan on July 19 during protests.

Nabin's wife, Ruma Akhter, filed the case against unnamed persons on July 20.

Also, a Brahmanbaria court placed Captain (retd) AB Tajul Islam, former state minister for Liberation War affairs, on nine-day remand in a case filed over attacking police and snatching firearms from law enforcers.

Tajul was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan on Tuesday night.

Police opened fire at a group of BNP men in Banchharampur upazila on November 19, 2022.

Rafiqul Islam Nayan, the then president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Sonarampur union unit, was injured in the incident and later died.

A day later, a sub-inspector of Banchharampur Police Station filed a case accusing 117 people, mostly BNP men, of an attack on police and snatching of firearms from police.

AB Tajul was shown arrested in this case, police said.

Nayan's father had filed a murder case with a local court accusing the then senior police officials of Brahmanbaria, but the court later dismissed the case.

Meanwhile, in Narayanganj, a murder case was filed on Tuesday night against AL leader Shamim Osman and 122 others on charge of killing Manir Hossain, 56, a caretaker of a commercial building, during the quota reform protests.

Manir's younger brother filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station.

Manir had suffered bullet injuries during a clash in the Mizmizi area of Narayanganj on July 20 and died two days later.

Moreover, in Habiganj, a murder case was filed on Tuesday night against 261 AL men, including former Habiganj-3 lawmaker Md Abu Zahir, on charge of killing a youth named Mostak Ahmed during the student movement.

Mostak's brother filed the case with Habiganj Model Police Station. Of the accused, 111 were named.

In Lalmonirhat, at least 200 AL men, including the district unit AL general secretary Matiar Rahman, were sued over vandalising and torching BNP office on July 5.

A local BNP leader filed the case with court yesterday.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]