2 addl IGPs, 6 DIGs get new postings

Two additional inspectors general of police and six deputy inspectors general (DIG) were transferred to new postings today.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Sheikh of home ministry issued today in this regard.

Additional IGP (supernumerary) AKM Hafiz Akter and KH Mahid Uddin were transferred to Industrial Police and Tourist Police respectively.

DIG Munibur Rahman of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) was sent to Armed Police Battalion headquarters while DIG Faruk Ahmed to DMP.

DIG (supernumerary) Israil Howlader, Khondoker Nazmul Hasan, Masud Karim and Hasan Md Shawkat Ali was posted to DMP.

