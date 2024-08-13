2 additional IGPs sent into forced retirement

Two additional inspectors general of police were sent into forced retirement from service this evening.

They are: Monirul Islam, immediate past chief of special branch of police and Habibur Rahman, immediately past commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to two separate home ministry circulars, signed by Secretary Jahangir Alam Sheikh, the move was taken in public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of Public Service Act 2018.

Earlier in the day, the two officials were transferred and attached to Police Headquarters.

Earlier, two top police officials of Bangladesh Police's Rangpur division were sent into forced retirement from public service today.

They are Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, and Md Abdul Baten, DIG of Rangpur range.