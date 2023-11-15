1st phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin on Feb 2

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, a large congregation of the world Muslims, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital, on February 2 next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the law and order situation at the home ministry today with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair, Senior Public Relations Officer of the ministry Md Sharif Mahmumd Apu told BSS.

The followers of Maulana Jubayer will join the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema to be held from February 2 to 4.

The second phase of the Ijtema will be held from February 9 to 11 in 2024, while the supporters of Indian preacher Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will take part in it.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies and different departments were present at the meeting.