1st phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin on Feb 2

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:18 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:20 PM

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:18 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:20 PM
Photo: Star/File

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, a large congregation of the world Muslims, will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the capital, on February 2 next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the law and order situation at the home ministry today with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair, Senior Public Relations Officer of the ministry Md Sharif Mahmumd Apu told BSS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The followers of Maulana Jubayer will join the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema to be held from February 2 to 4.

The second phase of the Ijtema will be held from February 9 to 11 in 2024, while the supporters of Indian preacher Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will take part in it.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies and different departments were present at the meeting.

