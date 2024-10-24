198 new govt law officers appointed in Mymensingh, Moulvibazar

The government has appointed 198 new government pleaders across various courts in Mymensingh and Moulvibazar, replacing all previous law officers in these districts.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued an order last night confirming the appointments.

In the same order, the ministry has also cancelled appointments of all previous government law officers in these districts.

Newly appointed law officers will serve the office as government prosecutor, additional government prosecutor, assistant government prosecutor, public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor and assistant public prosecutor in different courts.

Of the new appointees, 156 have been assigned to Mymensingh, while 42 will serve in Moulvibazar.

M Azharul Huq and M Anwar Aziz (Tutul) have been appointed as government prosecutor and public prosecutor, respectively, for Mymensingh.

In Moulvibazar, Mamunur Rashid and M Abdul Matin Chowdhury have been appointed to the same roles.