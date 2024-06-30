1971 war crimes: Extradite Mueen, Ashrafuzzaman

Freedom fighters urge govt, protests UK court verdict

Efforts are underway to challenge the verdicts issued by the International Crimes Tribunal regarding genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, said Sector Commanders' Forum-Liberation War '71.

The group in a statement yesterday called on the government to take decisive legal and diplomatic actions against a recent British Supreme Court ruling concerning Chowdhury Mueen Uddin, a convicted war criminal living in the UK.

In 2019, Chowdhury Mueen Uddin sued then British Home Secretary Priti Patel for £60,000 in libel charges after she shared a report on Twitter linking him to war crimes during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Later, the British High Court dismissed the case.

However, on June 20 this year, British Supreme Court took cognizance of the complaint and gave Mueen the opportunity to continue the case.

The Forum expressed concerns that such rulings could undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty and the integrity of International Crimes Tribunal.

They reiterated demands for the extradition of Mueen and Ashrafuzzaman Khan, both convicted of war crimes. The two have been living abroad evading justice.

Abdul Mabud, joint secretary general of the Forum, said Khan resides in the US, while Mueen became a British citizen in 1984.