1971 Genocide: ‘Take steps to ensure global recognition’

Freedom fighters and families of martyrs yesterday demanded quick and effective government steps to have the 1971 genocide internationally recognised.

They demanded Jamaat-e-Islami, Razakar, and Al-Badr be immediately tried at the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh. They also want Pakistanis involved in war crimes brought to book.

The demands were made during the "Dark Night Rally and Procession of Light" programme at the Central Shaheed Minar. Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee organised the programme.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Bangladesh demanded that March 25 be recognised as International Genocide Day. The CPB last night held a candle-light vigil and a rally at Shikha Chirantan in Suhrawardy Udyan. It also called for an end to communal politics.

At the Central Shaheed Minar, Asif Munier Tanmoy, son of martyred intellectual Munier Choudhury, made a statement on behalf of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.

He said when the government declared March 25 "National Genocide Day" in 2017, it had said steps would be taken to have the day internationally recognised. But little progress has been made since.

The nirmul committee demanded that foreign and Liberation War affairs ministries in particular take quick and effective measures to ensure international recognition of the genocide.

It also demanded that the government quickly enact a law to try those who would deny the genocide and distort Liberation War facts.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said the government is continuing its diplomatic efforts to have the day internationally recognised.

Eminent educationist Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said people need to write more on the Liberation War so that the country can forcefully demand international recognition of the genocide.

Shaheed Jaya Shyamoli Nasrin Choudhury, Awami League lawmaker Aroma Dutta, former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, and Sammilito Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus also spoke at the programme, moderated by nirmul committee President Shahriar Kabir.

After the rally, a procession was taken out that went to Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall, which the Pakistan army used as a killing ground on the night of March 25, 1971.