1,970 candidates now vying for 300 seats

EC reinstates candidacy of 77 for upcoming polls

The total number of candidates for the January 7 polls now stands at 1,970 as the Election Commission reinstated the candidature of 77 aspirants until yesterday following the order of the High Court.

The candidates who got back candidacy include three from Awami League and 10 from Ganotantri Party.

As the candidates of Ganotantri Party got back their candidacy, the total number of political parties joining the national polls is now 28.

EC sources said they have also restored the candidacy of two aspirants each from Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu), and one each from Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Janata League and Bangladesh Congress, along with 56 independent candidates, EC sources said.

Among the 1,970 candidates, 266 are vying for the polls with the "boat" symbol of the ruling AL.

Meanwhile, Jatiyo Party nominated 265 candidates to run the electoral race. However, around 26 JP candidates have withdrawn so far.

The number of women candidates is now 90, while 79 candidates from religious and ethnic minorities are contesting the polls.

These candidates needed to move to the HC as their candidacies were rejected by either the Returning Officers or the Election Commission during the hearing of appeals.

AL candidates who regained candidacy are Enamul Haque Babul from Jashore-4, Abdus Salam from Mymensingh-9, and Shahmim Haque from Faridpur-1.

The EC during the appeal, cancelled the candidature of Babul and Salam on the allegation of loan defaulting, while Shamim's candidacy was cancelled for having dual citizenship.

The EC on December 12 decided to cancel the candidature of all aspirants of the ruling alliance member Ganotantri Party as the party has no commission-approved central committee.

The party moved to the HC against the decision.

The Supreme Court on December 26 ordered the EC to allow the participation of Gonatantri Party in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, 16 political parties, including the major opposition BNP and its allies, are boycotting the upcoming polls, saying a free and fair election is not possible under the current government.