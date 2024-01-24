193 MPs have assets worth over Tk 5cr

Says Shujan

Ninety percent of the 12th parliament's elected lawmakers hold assets exceeding Tk 1 crore, according to a recent report by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik.

Of 299 MPs in the current parliament, 269 have assets above Tk one crore, it said.

A total of 193 MPs have assets worth over Tk 5 crore, while 200 lawmakers are businessmen by profession, according to the data unveiled by Shujan at a virtual press conference.

"The number of lawmakers who have over Tk 1 crore of assets has been increasing gradually," said Dilip Kumar Sarkar, Shujan's central coordinator.

In terms of yearly income, 111 lawmakers earn over Tk 1 crore annually, while 51 lawmakers earn Tk 50 lakh per year.

Meanwhile, Shujan found that 230 MPs pay income taxes, and of them, 95 pay over Tk 10 lakh as income tax per year.

"In many cases, the declarations of assets and income of the lawmakers do not match their tax returns. Election Commission and other institutions concerned should look into it," said Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder.

Regarding educational qualifications, Shujan found that 136 have a master's degree, while 111 completed graduation, 37 have an HSC degree, and five are self-educated.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of MPs are over 60 years old.

Zahid Faruk of Barishal-5, Benojir Ahmed of Dhaka-20, Tipu Munshi of Rangpur-4, Sheikh Afil Uddin of Jossore-1, and Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali of Dinajpur-4 are the MP's whose income grew the most in the past five years. Their earnings surged by percentages ranging from 1,188 to 3,610.

Top five MPs whose assets have increased in the last five years are -- Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haq Chowdhury of Rangpur-2, Zahid Faruk of Barishal-5, Anisul Haque of Brahmanbaria-4, Shariful Islam Jinnah of Bagura-2, Choto Monir of Tangail-2.

Except for Shariful, who is a Jatiyo Party-nominated lawmaker, the remaining eight MPs are from the ruling Awami League.

It was a one-sided election where the ruling party and opposition shared seats internally, claimed Shujan.

Shujan said an actual contest took place in only 58 constituencies where there was presence of strong independent candidates.