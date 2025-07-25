19 migrants repatriated from Tunisia

A total of 19 Bangladeshi migrants, who had faced abduction and torture in Tunisia, were repatriated yesterday.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry, the embassy of Bangladesh in Libya, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated their repatriation by air, according to a foreign ministry statement.

"Most of the them had entered Tunisia with the intention of crossing into Europe illegally by sea, influenced and assisted by human traffickers. Many of them had been subjected to abduction and torture at various times while in Tunisia," it said.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant ministries, and the IOM welcomed the returnees at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

They urged them to share their experiences with others to raise awareness and discourage anyone from taking such dangerous and illegal journeys to Tunisia.

The IOM provided each returnee with Tk 6,000 in cash, a package of food items, medical assistance, and, if needed, temporary shelter arrangements.