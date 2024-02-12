19 institutions owe DSCC Tk 75cr in holding tax

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a government-run institution, has not paid a single taka of holding tax to Dhaka South City Corporation in the last 10 years.

As such, DMCH owes DSCC more than Tk 26 crore as holding tax.

The situation is the same for Dhaka University, which owes more than Tk 15 crore in holding tax to DSCC since 2014-15 fiscal year.

DMCH and DU are among 19 public and private institutions that owe DSCC more than Tk 75 crore in holding tax, according to a recent report of the revenue department of the DSCC.

Holding tax is one of the major sources of revenue for DSCC. Over the years, DSCC has repeatedly been serving the institutions notices, urging them to clear their dues. However, they did not respond, said officials.

In the last fiscal year, DSCC earned over Tk 347 crore from holding tax collected from areas under its jurisdiction.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced that they aim to collect Tk 512 crore from holding tax in this fiscal year.

According to the list of defaulters prepared by DSCC, Holy Family Hospital owes Tk 5.33 crore in holding tax since FY 2002-03, Justice Amin Ahmed Trust owes Tk 1.38 crore since FY 2021-22, Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust (Gulistan and Wiseghat) owes a total Tk 8.63 crore, DMCH owes Tk 26.11 crore since FY 2013-14, DU owes Tk 15.27 crore since FY 2014-15, Popular Diagnostics Ltd owes Tk 63.66 lakh, Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital owes Tk 89.60 lakh, Northern Medical College Hospital owes Tk 3.18 crore, Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited owes Tk 1.39 crore, the railways ministry owes Tk 5.34 crore, office of Railway Divisional Engineer-3 owes Tk 2.76 crore, and Bangladesh Football Federation owes Tk 84.11 lakh.

Contacted, Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, said, "I will find out more in this regard. If we owe any tax to the city corporation, steps will be taken to that end."

Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, treasurer of DU, said, "We have been paying holding tax to the local government ministry through the education ministry. Now the city corporation claims that the holding tax of the university is due for a long time. Funds have been sought from the University Grants Commission in this regard."

Prof Brig Gen SM Humayun Kabir (retd), director of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, said, "The money we owe was from a long time ago. As it was not cleared, the amount kept on increasing. We have applied to the city corporation for a tax waiver as a humanitarian organisation."

"But we're also paying the holding tax. We deposited Tk 25 lakh three months ago. We paid Tk 9 lakh this month. From now on, we hope to pay Tk 9-10 lakh every month," he said.

Contacted, Ariful Haque, chief revenue officer of DSCC, said, "Government-run institutions are among our biggest defaulters. We have sent letters and also contacted them directly, but these institutions are not paying the holding tax."

"We will continue to send them letters and put pressure on them to pay the due amount," he added.