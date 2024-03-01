19 died in prison custody in February

Rights situation as alarming as ever, says MSF report

Deaths in prison custody continue to occur as at least 19 people died in the month of February, according to rights organisation Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

Of the 19, nine were inmates and 10 were in custody.

The number of deaths in prison custody was the same in January.

In a report released yesterday, signed by MSF founder Sultana Kamal, the rights body said apart from improving the medical system in prisons, such incidents can be controlled if the causes of death in custody are properly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice.

MSF said the rights situation in the country was as alarming as ever in February. Casualties in political and post-election violence continued, while incidents such as abduction in the name of law enforcers, death in custody, and death in torture, have occurred.

Misuse of cyber and digital security laws, obstructing the exercise of constitutional rights to investigative journalism and expression, is taking place, said the report.

In February, violence against women and children such as rape, gang rape, murder, suicide and domestic violence continued as in previous months which is very alarming, said MSF.

The MSF data shows there were 291 cases of violence against women and children last month. Meanwhile, 13 journalists were tortured while performing their duties in February, according to MSF. Among them, 10 were attacked and injured, while three were threatened.

The report also said three cases were filed under Cyber ​​Security Act in February in Noakhali, Mymensingh and Sylhet, with nine people charged in the cases. Two of them were arrested.

In February, three Bangladeshis were injured in BSF firing on the border, while 26 Bangladeshis were taken into custody by BSF and the strangled body of a Bangladeshi teenager was recovered inside the Indian border, said the MSF report.