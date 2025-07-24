19 Bangladeshi migrants return from Tunisia after ordeal of abduction, torture

Foreign ministry says they fell prey to human traffickers while trying to reach Europe

Nineteen Bangladeshi migrants who endured abduction and torture in Tunisia have been brought back to the country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their return was facilitated through joint efforts by the foreign ministry, the Bangladesh embassy in Libya, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Most of them had entered Tunisia with the intention of crossing into Europe illegally by sea, influenced and assisted by human traffickers," the ministry said in a statement

"During their stay, many were abducted and subjected to torture," it said.

Officials from the foreign ministry, relevant agencies, and the IOM welcomed the migrants upon their arrival at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

They urged the returnees to share their experiences with others to raise awareness and discourage dangerous and illegal attempts to migrate.

The IOM provided each returnee with Tk 6,000 in cash, food supplies, medical support, and temporary shelter if needed.

Efforts are ongoing to repatriate other Bangladeshis detained in Tunisian facilities, with cooperation among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Bangladesh embassy in Libya, and the IOM, the statement added.