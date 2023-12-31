1.89 lakh cops deployed nationwide

89 cases filed over pre-polls violence, says PHQ

Around 1,89,000 police personnel have been deployed nationwide to ensure law and order situation centring the upcoming national elections.

Besides patrolling and working in the strike teams, these officials will be on election duty with magistrates on the voting day.

Presently, the police have around 2.13 lakh personnel including civil staff.

Anowar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operation) at Police Headquarters, disclosed this while addressing the media yesterday.

"Police take every complaint seriously and investigate impartially. All candidates are equal to the police," he said.

He also said it has been directed that all candidates will get equal opportunity in campaigning.

Regarding polls-related violence, Anwar said that a case is filed in connection with every incident.

"The police are arresting those responsible for such incidents. We are doing everything to maintain law and order and carrying out duties with professionalism and impartiality to conduct free and peaceful elections," he said.

According to PHQ, a total of 89 cases were filed in connection with political violence across the country against 1,110 people, and 132 of them were arrested since December 18.

At least 125 people were injured in polls violence, 10 election camps were set on fire, and four structures were damaged.

The returning officers in the constituencies are taking measures in case of complaints, and the police are helping them, Anowar said, adding that police will act as per instructions given by the presiding officers at polling centres.

The DIG also said additional forces were deployed in the vulnerable areas.

Asked whether 26,000 leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat were arrested, Anowar said, "We do not have the number of how many their (BNP-Jamaat) men are among the arrestees. Police, however, are only arresting those found involved in criminal offence."

Asked whether distribution of anti-election leaflets is being prevented, Anowar said voters have the right to either vote or not, but no one has the right to prevent voting.

"Our special drive is going on to recover illegal weapons. A circular has also been issued banning the display and carrying of legal arms. No one can display or carry legal arms during the election."

"We have received two complaints regarding display of weapons. Investigation, however, found that those were toys," he added.