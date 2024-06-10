1,873km of roads damaged in Pirojpur

Commuting has become an arduous task for residents across seven upazilas of Pirojpur district, as at least 1,873 kilometres of road network and around 1,600 bridges and culverts in the district have been damaged by Cyclone Remal. PHOTO: STAR

Cyclone Remal caused damage to at least 1,873 kilometres of road network and around 1,600 bridges and culverts in seven upazilas under Pirojpur district.

Of the paved roads, at least 68km were completely damaged while 449km sustained partial damage, according to sources at the Local Government Engineering Department in Pirojpur.

Also, 596km of earthen and brick roads were completely damaged while 760km of similar roads were partially damaged.

Besides, 417 bridges were completely and 302 were partially damaged. Moreover, the cyclone left 234 culverts completely damaged and 647 partially damaged.

The extensive damage has wrought havoc on residents of the area.

"The Indurkani-Bagolerhat road got damaged at different spots and has become unfit for commute," said Kabir Hossain from Indurkani upazila.

Abdul Khaleq Khan of Balipara village in the same upazila said, "The roads in our area washed away due to tidal water at different places, thereby becoming unusable."

Contacted, Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Engineer Harashit Sarkar said they are working to keep the roads usable by dumping earth on an emergency basis. "After getting funds, we will work on repairs and renovations properly," he added.