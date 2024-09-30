1.84cr affected in 4 disasters since May

Says UN report on Bangladesh; $138m needed to fight this climate crisis

Since May this year, a series of consecutive natural disasters has placed people and communities across Bangladesh at the forefront of the global climate crisis.

Following the landfall of Cyclone Remal on May 26, the country experienced flash floods in the northeastern floods in the Haor region, northern riverine flooding in the Jamuna Basin, and devastating eastern flash floods in Chattogram.

An estimated 1.84 crore people have been affected by these four different disasters in 29 districts, over the four months from May to August, United Nations Bangladesh said in a report recently.

To fight this climate crisis, at least US $134 million is required, according to the UN report "Bangladesh: Cyclone and Monsoon Floods Humanitarian Response Plan, June 2024 - March 2025".

The UN said they have received $38 million so far.

"The year 2024 will be remembered as one of the worst in the recent past due to the impact of an intense cyclone and monsoon season… It is noteworthy that Bangladesh is expecting its second cyclone season in October," the report said.

If needs are not addressed immediately, vulnerabilities and conditions of the most vulnerable may be further challenged if confronted with yet another emergency, it added.

Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across Bangladesh, resulting in 18 fatalities and impacting approximately 4.6 million people, particularly in the districts of Bagerhat, Barguna, Barisal, Bhola, Khulna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, and Satkhira.

An estimated 1,73,866 homes were either damaged or destroyed, leaving 4,34,000 individuals in urgent need of health services, safe drinking water, shelter, food, and livelihood support. Among the affected, there are around 46,000 children under five and 10,000 pregnant women.

The cyclone significantly impacted agriculture, with more than 5,00,000 farmers suffering crop damage valued at $90.7 million across 62,783 hectares.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock reported that 50,000 fish enclosures, 34,000 ponds, and 4,000 crab farms were also inundated. Overall, damage to assets and infrastructure reached approximately $600 million (BDT 6,880 crore) across 20 districts.

The situation worsened in mid-June due to heavy rains affecting the northeastern region, prompting the National Agriculture Working Group to conduct a Rapid Needs Assessment. By June 26, it was estimated that 3.74 million people were affected, with 1.4 million requiring urgent humanitarian assistance across six districts.

In July, heavy rainfall from upstream India contributed to significant flooding in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system, impacting an additional 5.13 million people.

By August 21, prolonged monsoon rains and water flow from India led to severe flooding in eleven districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, affecting approximately 5.8 million people and resulting in 67 deaths. Most affected districts are Noakhali, Cumilla, Laxmipur, Feni, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, and Khagrachari.

Over 7,000 schools were closed, impacting 1.75 million primary students, and posing serious risks for maternal health with 78,000 pregnant women in the affected areas. The flooding damaged 1,62,823 water points and 2,95,689 latrines, exacerbating the risk of waterborne diseases, while agricultural losses amounted to nearly 3,00,000 hectares of crops, said the UN report.