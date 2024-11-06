183 more Bangladeshis return from Lebanon

A total of 183 Bangladeshis stranded in conflict-ridden Lebanon has returned home with the support of the foreign affairs and expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministries, Bangladesh mission in Beirut, and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Of these returnees, 151 arrived early this morning by Sky Vision Airlines flight SVI-5002, a chartered flight funded by the IOM, which landed at 1:00am at Dhaka airport, as per a press release of the foreign ministry here.

Another 32 Bangladeshis returned just hours earlier by Emirates Airlines flight EK-584, financed by the Bangladesh government, arriving at 11:00pm yesterday.

This recent repatriation brings the total number of Bangladeshis returnees from Lebanon to 521 via nine flights.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Md Ruhul Amin, Foreign Ministry's Additional Secretary Syed Masud Mahmud Khondaker and IOM representatives received the returnees at the airport.

The IOM provided each individual with Taka 5,000, essential food supplies, and basic medical care. The officials also engaged with the returnees to hear firsthand accounts of their experiences amid the ongoing conflict.

Notably, one Bangladeshi expatriate was reportedly killed in a recent bombing incident in Lebanon.

The government has reiterated its commitment to covering repatriation costs for all Bangladeshis wishing to return home from Lebanon due to the ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut continues to ensure the safety of those who choose to remain there.