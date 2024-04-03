180 Myanmar troops to return, 170 Bangladeshis to come home

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday that measures were being taken to bring home 170 Bangladeshis trapped in Myanmar and send back 180 members of Border Guard Police (BGP) and army personnel of Myanmar who took refuge in Bangladesh.

He said this while exchanging views with journalists at the foreign ministry in the afternoon.

Hasan said a total of 177 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and later three of their army personnel took shelter in Bangladesh.

"Myanmar government agreed to take them back after discussions with us.

"They proposed the sea route [for sending them back]. We wanted to send them back this week, but as the sea is not favourable, they will be sent next week or as soon as the sea becomes calm," he said.

"Besides, we proposed bringing back 170 Bangladeshis detained in Myanmar. They [Myanmar] responded positively to our proposal," he said.

About the international response to the Joint Response Plan (JRP) meeting held in Geneva on March 13 to deal with the Rohingya crisis, the foreign minister said the foreign secretary and the prime minister's principal secretary attended the JRP meeting in Switzerland.

"The response to our proposed funding and cooperation is better than last year," he said.