Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:33 PM

Bangladesh

18 DMP officials transferred to different locations

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:29 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:33 PM
Bangladesh Police has transferred 18 inspectors from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to different locations in the country.

A circular signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohammad Johirul Islam of the Police Headquarters was issued yesterday.

According to the circular, the 18 police officials were transferred in the public interest.

Of them, Md Abu Sayeed Al Mamun has been posted to the In-Service Training Centre in Bandarban, BM Forman Ali transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Specialized Training Centre in Khagrachhari, and Anisur Rahman Molla to the In-Service Training Centre in Sherpur.

